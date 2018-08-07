Novocure (NVCR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Novocure traded down $0.60, reaching $34.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 222,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,054. Novocure has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $43,447.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,612,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,567 shares of company stock valued at $30,253,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $5,177,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 228,319 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

