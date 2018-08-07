Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Announces Earnings Results

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Northstar Realty Europe had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%.

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe traded up $0.94, hitting $14.46, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 553,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,352. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

NRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

