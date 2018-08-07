Northrop Grumman (NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, the company continues to enjoy strong presence in Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. To further enhance its growth trajectory, in June 2018, Northrop Grumman completed the acquisition of rocket-maker Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion. Northrop looks ahead to benefit from this buyout by expanding its rocket motors, missiles and electro-optical countermeasure product lines. Moreover, the fiscal 2019 defense budget should bolster its growth trajectory, further. However, Northrop continues to incur higher operating expenses. Northrop derives a substantial portion of its revenues from international sales, thereby exposing it to currency fluctuation and other geo-political risks. Its shares underperformed the industry in the last year.”

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.23. 28,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,668. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.