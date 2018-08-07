Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Chairman Wesley G. Bush Sells 20,000 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NOC opened at $295.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.35 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

