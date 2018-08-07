Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Chairman Wesley G. Bush Sells 20,000 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE NOC opened at $295.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.35 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
