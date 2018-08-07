Northland Securities Analysts Give Commscope (COMM) a $36.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Commscope to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Commscope traded up $0.04, hitting $31.64, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 809,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Commscope has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Commscope’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Robyn T. Mingle bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,693 shares of company stock valued at $283,333 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

