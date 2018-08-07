Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NTIC) Given Media Impact Score of -0.02

Media coverage about Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTIC) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.4757489930896 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock traded down $1.65, hitting $34.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Get Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock alerts:

Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.49%. research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.