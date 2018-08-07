Northern Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

