Northern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Northern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.