NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,038,000 after purchasing an additional 655,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,545,000 after purchasing an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,432,000 after purchasing an additional 275,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,482,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $29,655,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron opened at $124.05 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

