Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,473 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $102,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $130,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,348 shares of company stock worth $1,716,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

