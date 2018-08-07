Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Shares of Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 6019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Nordic American Offshore had a negative net margin of 197.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Offshore stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Nordic American Offshore worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

