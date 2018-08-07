Nord/LB Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Continental (CON)

Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CON. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($294.19) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €240.31 ($279.43).

Shares of Continental stock traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €188.70 ($219.42). The stock had a trading volume of 227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

