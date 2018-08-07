Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY18 guidance at EUR 1.10-1.13 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods opened at $18.96 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.