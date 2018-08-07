NobleCoin (NOBL) Market Capitalization Tops $995,168.00

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, NobleCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One NobleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NobleCoin has a market cap of $995,168.00 and $1,053.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.01053660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004189 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004839 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015400 BTC.

NobleCoin Profile

NobleCoin (CRYPTO:NOBL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,334,516,274 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NobleCoin is www.noblemovement.com

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NobleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

