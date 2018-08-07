Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 26.99%.

Noble Midstream Partners opened at $53.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5348 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

