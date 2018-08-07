Noble Financial Analysts Give Entravision Communication (EVC) a $6.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

