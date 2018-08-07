NMI (NMIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Shares of NMI traded down $0.65, hitting $21.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 619,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $52,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,408 shares of company stock worth $3,382,925 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
