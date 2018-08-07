NMI (NMIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NMI traded down $0.65, hitting $21.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 619,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $52,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,408 shares of company stock worth $3,382,925 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

