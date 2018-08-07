Nlight (LASR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nlight to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. Nlight’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nlight opened at $30.68 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nlight has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

