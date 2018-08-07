NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 40,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,004,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,198,000 after buying an additional 2,997,864 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 12,487,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,990,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 916,275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,629,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,270,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Southwestern Energy opened at $5.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

