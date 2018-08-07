NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowers Position in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,455,000 after acquiring an additional 771,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,226,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,340,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Trupanion by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 610,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,876 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,130,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Trupanion opened at $38.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $182,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $83,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,107.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.