Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 31.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,825,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,041,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412,590 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,934,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 410,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $1,722,000.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. ValuEngine downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust opened at $13.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $276,507.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,978 shares in the company, valued at $720,759.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock worth $1,156,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

