Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,900 Unitil Co. (UTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 1,016.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 52.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of Unitil opened at $50.21 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.83%. analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.