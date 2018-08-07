Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Nike opened at $78.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Nike to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $448,773.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

