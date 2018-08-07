NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$731.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$775.10 million.

TSE NFI opened at C$51.07 on Monday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$46.78 and a one year high of C$61.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

