Nexty Market Capitalization Tops $30.16 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Nexty has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $107,195.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00384202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00195238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,710,863,777 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/@nextyio

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

