NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $130,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 90,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,551,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $171.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $144.70 and a 1-year high of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

