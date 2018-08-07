NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $639.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.53 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

