Newpark Resources (NR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NR. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE NR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 1.47. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Newpark Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Newpark Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

