Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Newmark Group traded down $0.17, hitting $13.18, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,499. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $466.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.50 million. equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

