New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,800 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Total System Services worth $26,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at about $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,253,000 after acquiring an additional 329,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 132.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 288,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 99.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at about $19,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

TSS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.