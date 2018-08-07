New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $136.62 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962,306 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 85,866 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $136,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 399,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 70,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,947 shares of company stock worth $15,331,246. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 190.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

