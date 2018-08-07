New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,586 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,893,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,675 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,919,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 472.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 540,097 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 332,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy opened at $76.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

