New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 884,694 Twitter Inc (TWTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 884,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,635,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Twitter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,559,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,676,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,410,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 620,984 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,102.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $54,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $229,265.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $22,513,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,980,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,347,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,455,331 shares of company stock valued at $143,842,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.