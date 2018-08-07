New Relic (NEWR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.44 million.New Relic also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.39-0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

New Relic traded up $1.23, hitting $103.77, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 949,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,361. New Relic has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $2,114,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,544.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $1,345,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,609 shares of company stock valued at $41,038,721 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

