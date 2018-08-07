New Relic (NEWR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.5-462.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.66 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.94.

NEWR traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. 951,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,376. New Relic has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $9,313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $1,345,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,609 shares of company stock valued at $41,038,721 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

