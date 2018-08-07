New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

