New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,600 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger opened at $29.93 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

