New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.62.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $145.74 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

