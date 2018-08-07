New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.95 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $59.73 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

