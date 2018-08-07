Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Shares of NBIX opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 552.43 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $118.11.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $1,202,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock valued at $17,273,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,061,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 834,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after buying an additional 706,047 shares during the period.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.
