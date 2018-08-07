Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 552.43 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $118.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $1,202,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock valued at $17,273,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,061,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 834,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after buying an additional 706,047 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

