Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

News stories about Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Netshoes (CAYMAN) earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4220153384923 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) traded up $0.12, reaching $2.94, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Netshoes has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.69 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. equities research analysts anticipate that Netshoes will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Netshoes (CAYMAN) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

