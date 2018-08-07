Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) will announce $127.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.64 million and the highest is $129.21 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) posted sales of $139.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full year sales of $538.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.22 million to $553.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $587.86 million to $600.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.26). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.69 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NETS. ValuEngine lowered Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) traded up $0.23, reaching $2.84, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Netshoes has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.