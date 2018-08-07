Netflix (NFLX) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Netflix from $360.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a $375.13 rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix traded up $0.51, hitting $351.43, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 259,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,680. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,447 shares of company stock worth $159,011,702. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

