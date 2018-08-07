Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $55.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $298,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,101. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

