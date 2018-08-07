Needham & Company LLC Boosts Control4 (CTRL) Price Target to $33.00

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Control4 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Control4 alerts:

Shares of Control4 opened at $31.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Control4 has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $313,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at $802,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $25,924.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.