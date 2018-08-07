Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $49,445.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00382449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00191835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.