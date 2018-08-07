NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCS Multistage opened at $15.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.76. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCSM. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist sold 131,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,244,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $93,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

