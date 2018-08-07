NCR Co. (NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hayford acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in NCR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,073,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NCR by 1,873.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in NCR by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.74, hitting $27.92, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,598,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,342. NCR has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

