Navigator (NVGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. Navigator had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.55. 199,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,407. Navigator has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

