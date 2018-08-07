Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Navigant Consulting traded up $0.47, reaching $25.27, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 20,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. Navigant Consulting has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

